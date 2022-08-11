«
August 11, 2022

CHANGE: Princeton Adds ‘Diversity’ Options to Its Vendor Search Portal. “The new options allow staff to search for businesses based on race or other criteria like women ownership, veteran ownership, and (of course) LGBT ownership.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 11:12 am
