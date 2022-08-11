«
»

August 11, 2022

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Democrats Keep Throwing Their Hail Mary Passes Wildly Out of Bounds. “It would appear that Americans who don’t live in the coastal media bubbles aren’t too keen on going full Soviet just yet.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 9:08 am
