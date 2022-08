‘DEEP’ THOUGHT FROM ADAMS: Send New Yorkers to campaign for Beto in Texas. “Just try to imagine the way Texans will receive door-knockers who deliver a message like: ‘Hello, I’m from New York City, and I’d like to tell you how Mayor Eric Adams thinks you should vote.’ It would come across as ‘Youse hicks betta vote for Beto, if you know what’s good for ya.’ A bless your heart might be the kindest reaction they get, followed by gales of laughter.”