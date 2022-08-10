«
»

August 10, 2022

HMM: Russian Airbase In Crimea Goes Boom. “Russian military assets blowing up in Ukraine isn’t news, especially now that they’ve fielded HIMARS. What is news is these strikes are a good 200 kilometers from the front line.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 10:40 am
