August 10, 2022
HMM: Russian Airbase In Crimea Goes Boom. “Russian military assets blowing up in Ukraine isn’t news, especially now that they’ve fielded HIMARS. What is news is these strikes are a good 200 kilometers from the front line.”
HMM: Russian Airbase In Crimea Goes Boom. “Russian military assets blowing up in Ukraine isn’t news, especially now that they’ve fielded HIMARS. What is news is these strikes are a good 200 kilometers from the front line.”
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.