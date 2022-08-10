August 10, 2022

STICKER SHOCK: “Significant Material Cost Increases”: Ford Hikes Prices Of EV Truck By Up To $7,000. “F-150 Lightning’s new MSRP is now between $47,000 to $97,000, up from approximately $40,000 to $92,000 — prices exclude destination/delivery fee plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge.”

Previously: Tow No! The Ford F-150 Lightning Struggled in Our Towing Test. “In MotorTrend testing, an F-150 Lightning Platinum saddled with a camper that nearly maxed out its 8,500-pound towing capacity couldn’t even cover 100 miles. Range improved when we hooked up a significantly lighter trailer, but not by as much as you might expect.”

A minimum of $47k (plus taxes and fees) for a truck with limited tow range.

That’s one severely uneconomical virtue signal.