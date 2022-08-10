August 10, 2022

CANCEL CULTURE COMES FOR..METALLICA? Some Stranger Things Fans Are Now Trying to Cancel Metallica, Twitter Reacts.

However it’s described, in her video, Trueblood presses Metallica about their past actions caught on photo or video, including when members such as former bassist Jason Newsted appeared to do Nazi salutes onstage. She also shows footage where Metallica seemed to make fun of the death of Kurt Cobain after the Nirvana singer’s 1994 suicide. (One includes Megadeth‘s Dave Mustaine, but he was already out of Metallica at the time.) Trueblood further claims Metallica singer James Hetfield kept Ice-T‘s Body Count off a 1992 Metallica tour with Guns N’ Roses due to the hip-hop artist’s race. She includes a classic MTV News clip suggesting the source of the rumor as Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose. Naturally, Metallica fans on Twitter reacted in droves to Trueblood’s video. One tweet summarized, “The fact metallica welcomed and defended all the new fans that came from the stranger things fandom and they’ve gone and THROWN IT BACK IN THEIR FACES…” But another seemed to counter in support of Trueblood’s take, saying, “Metallica fans proving they’re racist lmao.” Yet another replied to the drama, “Search Metallica cancelled… all about racism etc.” See more Twitter reactions down under the video.

As Kevin Williamson wrote in 2018, “Watch What You Say. Someone Else Is.”

The generation that reached what passes for maturity in the age of social media is the most status-obsessed—and hence etiquette-obsessed—since the ancien régime. They are all miniaturists: There hasn’t been an important and original book of political ideas written by an American Millennial, and very few of them have read one, either. But they are very interested in individual pronouns and 280-character tweets. It is extraordinarily difficult for any one of them to raise his own status through doing interesting and imaginative intellectual work, because there is practically no audience for such work among his peers. Worse, the generation ahead of him stopped paying attention to Millennials years ago, and the generation behind him never started. What that leaves is the takfiri tendency, scalp-hunting or engineering a court scandal at Versailles. Concurrent with that belief is the superstition that people such as Harvey Weinstein or Bret Stephens take up cultural space that might otherwise be filled by some more worthy person if only the infidel were removed, as though society were an inverted game of Tetris, with each little disintegration helping to enable everybody else to move up one slot at a time. Status obsession does funny things to one’s map of social reality. It leads to all manner of bizarre thinking.

And as a result, we live in the dumbest timeline imaginable.