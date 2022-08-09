August 9, 2022

ROGER SIMON ON THE MAR-A-LAGO RAID: DOJ and Dems Risk Civil War to Save Their Jobs.

Barely more than a week ago, on July 31, The Epoch Times published an article of mine—Would the Indictment of Donald Trump Lead to Civil War?

How fast things move; not even Usain Bolt could keep up.

What’s behind the FBI’s raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home besides a burst of Neo-Stalinism reminiscent of Comrade Beria’s “Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime,” mixed with an effort to prove once-and-for-all that the USA is becoming a banana republic run by characters out of ”Seven Days in May.”

What made 30 (or was it more) FBI agents give a former president the Gestapo treatment in the early hours of the morning, allegedly rummaging in multiple rooms of his house, not looking so much for anything in particular—anything would do—while breaking into his safe in the process?

Call it The Big Panic. Call it something more insidious—the instigation of one-party rule.

The Democrats, the Deep State, the Justice Department (DOJ), the FBI, and all the intelligence agencies, globalists, propagandists of mainstream media, all the adherents of that one-party rule and enemies of republican government, will do anything … anything … to stop Trump from winning the 2024 election.

That includes courting civil war, and endangering millions of lives in the process, even though some of these panic-stricken individuals must realize they could ultimately lose that war.

It doesn’t matter to them. They need to stop Trump. They know the current list of candidates on their side has no chance to win in a country whose economy and global importance are tanking simultaneously.

Worst of all—they would lose their jobs, many of which are lifetime sinecures.

Trump’s main goal now is to end the Deep State, including such things as simply closing down the Department of Education, which has done nothing positive for education since its inception. He has said as much in recent speeches, often to wild applause.