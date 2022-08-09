August 9, 2022

NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: Albuquerque Cops Identify Suspect Muhammad Syed in Murders of Muslim Men.

Police on Tuesday announced they’ve charged an Albuquerque man with the murders of two Muslim men in a spate of recent slayings that have shaken New Mexico’s largest city in recent weeks.

Muhammad Syed, 51, also faces possible charges for the murders of another two Muslim men who were killed in Albuquerque in the last nine months. Ahmad Assed, president of the city’s largest mosque, told The New York Times that authorities informed him the shooter is a Sunni Muslim who may have targeted the victims because he was angry over his daughter marrying a Shiite Muslim.