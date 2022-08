KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Dear Dems—Trump 2024 Is Gonna Be Super LIT. “All of this is being driven by the Democrats’ obsession with using the J6 fauxsurrection to keep Trump off of the ballot in 2024. They know that they could resurrect FDR and Trump is still going to waltz back into the White House. He’s the monster under all of their beds. As I’ve written before, he’s not only living rent-free in their heads, he’s building condos and inviting his friends.”