EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: U.S. Labor Productivity Suffers Biggest Crash Ever Recorded, Labor Costs Soar Most Since 1982.

1982 was the big year of the early ’80s recession engineered by Paul Volcker and Ronald Reagan to squeeze inflation out of the economy — and set the stage for the ’80s boom times.

Joe Biden, on the other hand, is just getting started taxing and regulating productivity gains out of existence.