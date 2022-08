ROCKY MOUNTAIN COSPLAY: Colorado Dem Obtains 24-Hour Fishing License To Shoot Campaign Ad. “Bennet, who has seen his net worth increase by the millions during his time in the Senate, is running for reelection against former carpenter and construction CEO Joe O’Dea. Republicans are optimistic that Biden’s historically low approval rating has made Bennet’s seat competitive. According to FiveThirtyEight, Bennet votes with Biden 98 percent of the time.”