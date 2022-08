WILLIAM A. JACOBSON: This is a provocation. They are trying to get a reaction that allows a further crackdown.

Don’t take the bait. Being stupid isn’t tough, it’s just stupid.

I flipped back and forth between CNN and MSNBC. At least when I watched, they were not engaging in the expected celebrations. There was a palpable dread that this could backfire against the Democrats. Bigly.

Be smart.