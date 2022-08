LABELING AS PROPAGANDA: ‘Made in China’: Apple tells Taiwanese suppliers to relabel products. “Apple told suppliers on Friday that China has begun to enforce its rule that Taiwanese products be labeled as being made in ‘Taiwan, China’ or ‘Chinese Taipei,’ both of which indicate that the island is a part of China.”

To be clear, the law applies to Taiwan-made parts (and other items) shipped to Communist mainland China for final assembly.