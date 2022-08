ATHENA THORNE: The Great Self-Sorting Continues. “An Axios-Ipsos poll is the latest confirmation of what many people already see happening around them: deeply divided Americans are sorting themselves into ever-redder and bluer states that better align with their personal ideologies.”

We used to get along much better before Washington decided we had to be forced to get along better.

And by “get along better,” I mean “go along with them.”