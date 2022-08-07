August 7, 2022

EVERGREEN HEADLINE: Jemele Hill Just Can’t Stop Playing The Victim.

Jemele Hill continues to do what Jemele Hill does: blame her failures on everyone else. It’s usually racism, but occasionally it’s misogyny and this week it’s her political leanings.

In a puff piece written by USA Today, Hill claims she failed at ESPN because of the company’s “conservative culture” that didn’t allow her to be herself. The quotes came from an appearance Hill made on former ESPN’er Kenny Mayne’s podcast, “Hey Mayne.”