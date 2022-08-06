August 6, 2022

DECLINE IS A CHOICE: Ketchup, mayo ice cream flavors being offered to London consumers.

The Ice Cream Project is made up of a number of non-traditional ice cream flavors. These flavors include several condiments or other food items typically found in a person’s pantry, such as ketchup, mayonnaise and baked beans.

“So this is The Ice Cream Project created by Anya Hindmarsh, so this is all about elevating the everyday flavors,” Hannah Wearne, a retail associate at an ice cream provider, said.

“So we’ve taken British store cupboard classics and turned them into ice creams, so we have flavors like Heinz Baked Beans, mayo, ketchup, we also have Quaker Rolled Oats, PG Tips, all of the fun things that you usually get in your store cupboard,” she continued.

Customers were excited about trying the unusual ice cream flavors.