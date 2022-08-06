August 6, 2022

JEFF DUNETZ: George Soros Is Aiding Illegals Sneaking Into The US.

These illegal aliens are financially supported here both by U.S. taxpayers and a group of pro-“open borders” non-profits backed by political activists like Hungarian billionaire George Soros and blue chip American companies like American Express, according to an analysis of Internal Revenue Service filings by the Austin Journal.

Soros and American Express are both major donors to the American Immigration Council (AIC), the National Immigration Law Center and Immigration Equality, the group’s 990 filings show.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has partnered with the three groups to help illegal aliens obtain visas to stay in the United States by claiming they have been victims of a crime, which entitles some aliens to special treatment by immigration officials.