August 5, 2022

How It Started: New York Times Magazine Interview Whines Over America’s ‘Rabid’ ‘Obsession’ with Economic Growth.

—NewsBusters, July 19th.

How it’s going: New York Times Publishes Op-Ed From 25-Year-Old Female “Economics Influencer” Absolving Biden of Blame for Economy and Instead Putting It Where It Belongs: On the “Bad Vibes” The Public Is Putting Out About the Economy, Man.

She says we’re not in a recession. Just a “vibe-cession.” And that’s a real quote. That’s a real thing the New York Times published as noteworthy economic commentary. We are Serious Journalists. Please pay us money and give us Prizes now!

To be fair, during a vibe-cession, plenty of funemployment should soon follow.

