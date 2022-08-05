August 5, 2022

Believing that Drennan’s comments were an unfair juxtaposition, Lindsay responded to her tweet with the words, “ok groomer,” which resulted in a 12-hour suspension for “hateful conduct.”

The Post Millennial reached out to Lindsay for comment, to which he said: “Twitter has inconvenienced me and simultaneously confessed that they have a vested interest in protecting the sexualization of children. This also suggests the possibility of an untoward relationship between Twitter and Media Matters, which deserves investigation. I’m glad they’ve drawn so much attention to the issue, in any case. It has to stop. We must protect our children.”