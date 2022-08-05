August 5, 2022
THE BANNING WILL CONTINUE UNTIL MORALE IMPROVES: James Lindsay Permanently Banned from Twitter.
A note from Twitter at the bottom indicates that the suspension is permanent, and informs Lindsay that any new accounts made by him would also get suspended.
The tweet that got Lindsay suspended said “Ok, child sexualization specialist.” Lindsay was previously locked out from his account in July after tweeting “ok, groomer” at a Media Matters journalist. Lindsay had previously been suspended in June for tweeting “ok, groomer” at Media Matters journalist Ari Drennen. Drennen had claimed that the Daily Caller was maliciously using a photo of teens holding a Pride flag.
Believing that Drennan’s comments were an unfair juxtaposition, Lindsay responded to her tweet with the words, “ok groomer,” which resulted in a 12-hour suspension for “hateful conduct.”
The Post Millennial reached out to Lindsay for comment, to which he said: “Twitter has inconvenienced me and simultaneously confessed that they have a vested interest in protecting the sexualization of children. This also suggests the possibility of an untoward relationship between Twitter and Media Matters, which deserves investigation. I’m glad they’ve drawn so much attention to the issue, in any case. It has to stop. We must protect our children.”
In the meantime, will the last conservative-adjacent person who hasn’t banned yet by Twitter, please turn off the lights?