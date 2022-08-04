August 4, 2022

WAPO: HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY THAT CALLS FOR ABSTINENCE DON’T WORK TO PREVENT SPREAD OF MONKEYPOX.

Obama alumnus Andy Slavitt tweeted that sexual activity being the cause of monkeypox was a “myth.” The D.C. Health Department doesn’t seem to be interested in singling out any at-risk communities. COVID fear-spreader Eric Feigl-Ding says the fall school year will require “radically” new safety mitigations. Everyone panic!

The Washington Post reports that sex is a “major driver” of the spread of monkeypox, but notes that health officials and longtime AIDS activists say calls for abstinence don’t work.