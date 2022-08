SENATE NOW RATED A TOSS-UP AFTER MOST PRIMARIES HAVE BEEN HELD:

Even in a “red wave” election, winning the Senate is going to be an uphill battle for Republicans. Of the 35 seats up for grabs, Republicans are defending 21 of them while Democrats are defending only 14 seats, all of which are in states that voted for President Joe Biden in 2020. This limits Republicans’ offensive opportunities.