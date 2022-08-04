August 4, 2022

AUGUST, 2022: Fed committed to getting inflation to 2% target, Barkin says. “The Federal Reserve is committed to getting inflation under control and returning it to the U.S. central bank’s 2% target, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said on Wednesday, the latest in a litany of policymakers voicing determination to rein in price increases running at the highest pace in four decades.”

June, 2021: Fed’s Barkin says the current rise in inflation is clearly due to temporary factors.