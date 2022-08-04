August 4, 2022

PJ MEDIA VIP ROUNDUP: Don’t forget that VODKAPUNDIT promo code if you’ve been thinking of joining us.

Matt Margolis: The Media Is Wrong About the Kansas Abortion Vote. Here’s Why. “I would argue that the language of the bill is a tad misleading.”

Kevin Downey Jr: This Time It’s Personal. 10 NYC Thugs Rack up Almost 500 Arrests Between Them. “The city that never weeps over its explosive crime rate is about to cry.”

Yours Truly: BOMBSHELL: Demi Lovato Is a Woman (Maybe, for Now). “Even after years of great commercial success as an attractive and desired female, at nearly 30 years old, she still can’t definitively say whether her gender — a word with really no meaning in this context — matches up with her biological sex.”