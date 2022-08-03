August 3, 2022

ITS APPEAL IS BECOMING MORE SELECTIVE: CNN Just Got Some More Awful News. “Projections from S&P Global Market Intelligence say CNN’s profitability is on a pace to decline to $956.8 million this year. That would mark the first time since 2016 that the network had dipped below $1 billion in profit, according to three people familiar with its operations.”

Which is why we’re seeing headlines such as this: CNN President Asking GOP Lawmakers to Please Come Back, Give the Network Another Chance.

Curiously though, most of the staff haven’t gotten the memo yet: Stelter Brings on Economic Dunce Krugman to Say US Not in Recession.