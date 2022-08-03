«
»

August 3, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Home Prices Fall Most Since Great Recession. “In Denver, previously one of the hottest markets, average home prices dipped by $25,000 — a decline of more than 3% — in just one month.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 1:15 pm
