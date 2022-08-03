«
August 3, 2022

VIDEO: World Agricultural Output Is Screwed, US Output Is Not.

Once again, if you don’t have the time or inclination to watch the video, Lawrence Person has done a great job of breaking out the bullet points as text.

Posted by Stephen Green at 1:46 pm
