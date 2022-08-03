August 3, 2022

JOANNE JACOBS: Don’t say ‘cisheteronormativity.’

In Portland, Oregon public schools, the “sexual revolution starts in kindergarten,” writes Christopher F. Rufo. Many of the city’s K-5 teachers are using a radical curriculum based on academic “queer theory,” he writes. He posts documents.

Kindergarteners learn that “person with a penis” may be a boy, but not necessarily, and a“person with a vulva,” may be a girl. Or not. The “gender spectrum” is “infinite,” like the number of stars in the sky.

By first and second grade, students that it is “not true” that there are “only two genders, girls and boys.” A lesson called “Our Names, Genders, and Pronouns” teaches six- to eight-year-olds they can be “boys,” “girls,” “cisgender,” “transgender,” or “nonbinary,” and experiment with pronouns such as “they/them” and “ze/zir.”

In third through fifth grade, the district begins lessons on how the categories of “man” and “woman” are used to oppress minorities. “The culture, systems, and assumptions that everyone is straight and cis is called cisheteronormativity,” the lesson plan states. Students are told this oppressive system is designed to benefit “white straight cis boys” and to punish “LGBTQIA2S+” people, writes Rufo.