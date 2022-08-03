August 3, 2022

PRIVACY: Electric Car Drivers: Why You Might Not Be Pumped Over Privacy-Jolting Mileage Taxes. “The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, passed with bipartisan support last year, authorized the Department of Transportation to launch new pilot programs to test ways to collect necessary fees. These include a range of high-tech means such as accessing location data from third-party on-vehicle diagnostic devices, smart phone applications, telemetric data collected by automakers, motor vehicle data obtained by car insurance companies, data obtained from fueling stations, and ‘any other method that the Secretary [of Transportation] considers appropriate.'”

Previously: New Law Will Install Kill Switches In All New Cars.

The Feds will know where you are and have the ability to shut down your car remotely.

It’s a tyrant’s dream made real.