August 3, 2022

RAYMOND IBRAHIM: The Islamic Terrorist Blame Game.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) recently published a video of the execution of about 20 Christian civilians in Nigeria. As with many other such ISIS-type videos, the terrorists stood behind their bound and kneeling victims before knocking them over and carving their heads off to cries of “Allahu Akbar.”

Before doing so, one of the masked Muslims said that the execution of these Christians was “to avenge the killing of the group’s leaders in the Middle East earlier in 2022.” This is apparently a reference to ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi—a man with a reputation for extreme brutality—who was killed last February during an airborne raid by U.S. and Kurdish forces in northwestern Syria.

The reader may be pondering how impoverished Christian civilians in Nigeria are connected to or responsible for the activities of U.S. and Kurdish forces in Syria. The fact is, Muslim terrorists are notorious for offering any number of pretexts — many of which border on the absurd — to justify their cowardly targeting and murdering of the Christian minorities in their midst.