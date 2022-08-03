August 3, 2022

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: The Sports World Weeps—Dodgers Hall of Fame Broadcaster Vin Scully Passes Away at Age 94. “What I’ve missed most since Scully retired after sixty-seven years as the Dodgers broadcaster are his stories. He worked alone, filling three or four hours of air time with a seemingly endless supply of tales. He was, as many have noted, a verbal poet. His delivery was effortless as he would weave the in with the call of the game. He was, in essence, his own color commentator.”