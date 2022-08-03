«
August 3, 2022

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: The Sports World Weeps—Dodgers Hall of Fame Broadcaster Vin Scully Passes Away at Age 94. “What I’ve missed most since Scully retired after sixty-seven years as the Dodgers broadcaster are his stories. He worked alone, filling three or four hours of air time with a seemingly endless supply of tales. He was, as many have noted, a verbal poet. His delivery was effortless as he would weave the in with the call of the game. He was, in essence, his own color commentator.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 9:07 am
