August 2, 2022

NEVER UNDERESTIMATE JOE’S ABILITY TO F*** THINGS UP: Russia puzzled by Biden proposal to replace nuclear arms treaty

Biden said in a statement on Monday that his administration was ready to “expeditiously” negotiate a new framework but that Russia should demonstrate that it is ready to resume work on nuclear arms control with the United States.

“Is this a serious statement or has the White House website been hacked?” a Russian foreign ministry source told Reuters. “If this is still a serious intention, with whom exactly do they intend to discuss it?”