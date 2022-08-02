August 2, 2022

IT’S ONLY FOOD: Canada’s government is now coming for the farmers. “As Andrew Stuttaford points out in the linked article, this is all part of the war on beef. And the war on beef is a major component in the war on climate change, at least for liberals. Less nitrogen and fertilizer means smaller crop yields. And a lot of those crops are used to feed the cattle. So the government wants them to reduce the size of the herds as well. All of this translates to less income for farmers who already operate on the slimmest of margins in most places.”