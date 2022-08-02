August 2, 2022

PJ MEDIA VIP ROUNDUP: Don’t forget that VODKAPUNDIT promo code if you’ve been thinking of joining us.

Matt Margolis: Is ‘Paid Menstrual Leave’ the Next Big Cause of the Left? “I’m trying hard to ignore that Sara Youngblood Gregory, while calling for paid menstrual leave, refuses to acknowledge that women menstruate.”

Stacey Lennox: Do Not Let Food Be the Next Shortage Biden Tries to Pin on Putin. “In July, Biden’s EPA also proposed new herbicide regulations that touch almost every method farmers have to protect their crops from pests and disease without providing any alternatives.”

Yours Truly: A Tale of Two Joe Bidens: It Was the Best of Joes, It Was the Worst of Joes. “Whatever you want to call it, Democrats right now seem to fall into one of two camps: Those who can’t wait to see Biden go and those deluded few still clinging to the hope that Biden is just one big spending bill away from the love he deserves.”