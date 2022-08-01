August 1, 2022
JUST NBC THE RACISM! MSNBC Guest Calls Herschel Walker A ‘Negro’ Who Will ‘Do What He’s Told’ By Republicans.
The Nation’s Elie Mystal joined MSNBC to spew disgraceful comments about Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker. Mystal has made a habit of making a fool of himself on national television, but his comments on ‘The Cross Connection With Tiffany Cross’ crossed the line, even for him.
Mystal can’t fathom the fact that a recent poll claims that Walker is only a few percentage points behind Democrat and current Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock in the upcoming race.
After bashing all Republicans, Mystal called Walker a “negro” who “clearly doesn’t have independent thoughts.” He went on to say that Walker simply does what he’s told by Republicans, which is why Republicans are backing him at all.
“It’s going to be a close election in Georgia because Walker has the backing of the Republicans,” Mystal said. “You ask why are Republicans backing this man who’s so clearly unintelligent, who so clearly doesn’t have independent thoughts, but that’s actually the reason. Walker is going do what he’s told, and that is what Republicans like.”
“That’s what Republicans want from their Negroes: to do what they were told. And Walker presents exactly as a person who lacks independent thoughts, lacks an independent agenda, lacks an independent ability to grasp policies, and he’s just going to go in there and vote like Mitch McConnell tells them to vote.”
Walker responded to Mystal in a video embedded in a tweet:
“A lot of people are asking me to say something about the man on MSNBC that called me the N-word. Here’s what I got to say about that: shame on MSNBC and shame on him,” Walker begins.
“I’m gonna pray for both of them because they need Jesus. When I saw what he said, it reminded me of the differences between myself and my opponent, Senator Warnock. In the left-wing crazy that believe America is fundamentally a bad country full of racist people. They want to divide us, turn us against each other. We have our problems, but we can solve them together. This is a good country full of good people.”
With some exceptions in the green rooms of CNN and MSNBC.