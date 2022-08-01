August 1, 2022

JUST NBC THE RACISM! MSNBC Guest Calls Herschel Walker A ‘Negro’ Who Will ‘Do What He’s Told’ By Republicans.

The Nation’s Elie Mystal joined MSNBC to spew disgraceful comments about Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker. Mystal has made a habit of making a fool of himself on national television, but his comments on ‘The Cross Connection With Tiffany Cross’ crossed the line, even for him.

Mystal can’t fathom the fact that a recent poll claims that Walker is only a few percentage points behind Democrat and current Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock in the upcoming race.

After bashing all Republicans, Mystal called Walker a “negro” who “clearly doesn’t have independent thoughts.” He went on to say that Walker simply does what he’s told by Republicans, which is why Republicans are backing him at all.

“It’s going to be a close election in Georgia because Walker has the backing of the Republicans,” Mystal said. “You ask why are Republicans backing this man who’s so clearly unintelligent, who so clearly doesn’t have independent thoughts, but that’s actually the reason. Walker is going do what he’s told, and that is what Republicans like.”

“That’s what Republicans want from their Negroes: to do what they were told. And Walker presents exactly as a person who lacks independent thoughts, lacks an independent agenda, lacks an independent ability to grasp policies, and he’s just going to go in there and vote like Mitch McConnell tells them to vote.”