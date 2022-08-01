August 1, 2022

UNDERSTANDING WOKE TACTICS PT. 7: CALL-OUTS.

There is one other element of the call-out which we must say something about, and that is the artificiality of it. What the woke do is attempt to hijack the mechanisms of social rejection and social disapproval that we use to enforce moral and social norms, and use them in the service of enforcing wokeness. They will often co-ordinate attack on people by calling them out and socially swarming them in a way which looks organic. It is an attempt to make artificially created and pre-planned call-outs and swarms look like authentic, spontaneous, organic social disapproval. They are weaponizing social rejection as a way to shut people up. It’s mean, cruel, and unkind.

The way to deal with a tactic like this is to simple but we need to understand that call-outs thrive on the drama of the call-out. That is, a call-out generates a whole lot of publicity and interest as people wait to se how someone reacts. If you simply refuse to react to a call-out sooner or later the digital crowd which has gathered will lose interest. Remember, call-outs are almost always relying on artificial attention. There are certain accounts which have cultivated an audience that has as it’s goal to swarm, pile on, and drag people. They turn their accounts into a sort of evil call-out “bat-signal” that alerts their followers that now is the time to swarm, pile on, and brigade someone. This is not organic. Most regular people do not walk around looking for people to pile-on and swarm, and most people do not respond well to “hey, let’s pile on this random Wal-Mart worker.”

Now that we understand this, we can see that the solution to a call-out is to simply be as non-responsive as possible. In a social media setting the way to deal with it is to simply ignore it until the crowd that has gathered for the call-out drama has dispersed. The people who gather around for drama will leave just as soon as there is other drama to attend to, and there is always some drama somewhere for them to attend to. Once you realize that the pressure is artificially induced as a method of trying to make you shut up it is a lot easier to just ignore it until it goes away.

If you are in a real setting where someone is trying to call you out at work in some public way, the simple answer is:

“if you want to discuss this in private that’s fine, but I refuse to allow you to try to put me on the spot and then pepper me with questions and accusations under the bright light of social pressure so you can rake me over the coals. If you want to have a real conversation then we will set something up, if not then I consider the matter closed.”

The thing you must remember in a real life situation is that under no circumstances will you answer any questions in public. If they want to schedule a meeting fine, if not then let it die. There might be some drama or tension for a while, but not nearly as much as there would be if you indulged them and answered their questions. After all, no answer you give will ever be good enough, so it is best to highlight the fact that the person who is calling you out is weaponizing social pressure and then refuse to engage. If they want to take a matter to HR then you can deal with the matter there, but under zero circumstances will you be handling the matter in public.