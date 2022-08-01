August 1, 2022

REPUBLICAN WHO IMPEACHED TRUMP LEARNS A HARD LESSON ABOUT HIS NEW FRIENDS:

For me, the problem here isn’t that [Peter] Meijer impeached Trump. If he really felt that was the right move, I’d disagree with him, but he was within his capacity as a House member to do so, and it’s possible for someone to be principled and wrong at the same time. What’s laughable, though, is how naive Meijer was in believing that such a move would insulate him.

His op-ed is just one long performance of political flailing as he desperately tries to signal his virtue to Democrats who are trying to defeat him. “I am the only freshman in history to impeach a president of his own party” he proclaims, making me wonder if he would like a cookie. To put it simply, if you are going to impeach the president of your own party based on no evidence whatsoever, at least have enough self-respect to stop groveling before your new friends after they betray you.

So you would think that the Democrats would look at [former Trump official] John Gibbs and see the embodiment of what they say they most fear. That as patriots they would use every tool at their disposal to defeat him and similar candidates that they’ve said are an existential threat.

Instead they are funding Gibbs.

No, I wouldn’t think that. Why would anyone think that? Is Meijer aware of the history of the Democrat Party? My gosh, dude, don’t just openly admit you have zero political acumen. They are boosting your opponent because they do not care about you. They never cared about you. You were a useful idiot to put a “bipartisan” stamp on their ill-fated impeachment. The moment you outlived your usefulness, they were always going to throw you overboard.