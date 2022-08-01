August 1, 2022

MILBLOGGER LAUGHING WOLF PRESENT Nuclear 101: Weapons. “While the primary focus is on nuclear weapons and war, I’m going to talk a bit about other types of special weapons as they can and do play a role in a nuclear war and nuclear strategy. So, let’s start by taking a look at the basic weapons.”

This is the second of a multipart series. The first, here, takes a look at our nuclear adversaries.

I’d hoped with the end of the Cold War that public education on nuclear war would never again be so necessary, but here we are.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Flashback: The Unexpected Return of Duck and Cover.