July 31, 2022
TIM GRAHAM: Politico Scolds ‘Pouty Republicans Who Stiff Reporters,’ They’re ‘Making a Big Mistake.’
Politico senior media writer Jack Shafer typed an article titled “Unsolicited Advice for the Pouty Republicans Who Stiff Reporters: 2024 GOP contenders are making a big mistake by only talking to themselves.” The problem here is you don’t have to be “pouty” to make a decision to restrict media access. And not all “reporters” are liberal (so-called “mainstream”) reporters. That’s an insult to conservative reporters.
Shafer, like others, is referring to Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Republican Party restricting media access to their “Sunshine Summit.” At least Shafer refers to Barack Obama, who “saw the good politics in freezing the press out.” Joe Biden greatly restricted media access in his 2020 “basement” campaign. Was that “pouty”?
I can’t imagine why Republicans would want to stiff Democratic Party operatives with bylines, after this November 2nd, 2020 admission from Tim Alberta, Politico Magazine’s chief political correspondent, that “most of us are suffering from this collective PTSD from 2016.”
Earlier: Christina Pushaw explains to Politico’s Jack Shafer why Gov. DeSantis doesn’t give interviews to the liberal media.