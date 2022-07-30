July 30, 2022

THE CHUY TRUTH:

FOX News media reporter Joseph Wulfsohn picked up Rep. Jesús “Chuy” Garcia’s vulgar tweet below before it was deleted two hours later. I assume Garcia composed it. I can’t believe a staffer would have the nerve to speak this way under Garcia’s name. Warning: If you click on the tweet you will see the whole thing.

Garcia is (over)sensitive to criticism. The sensitivity also makes me think it is Garcia himself speaking in the tweet. That seems a little unusual for a man whose chosen profession is politics. He really ought to develop a thicker skin.

I wonder if we (I) can learn anything from it. These are my thoughts. Not all of them necessarily apply in this case, but Garcia’s tweet prompts these reflections on my part.