July 30, 2022

THE SONG REMAINS THE SAME:

● Shot: “The warning that I received, you may take with however many grains of salt you wish, that the brown acid that is circulating around us, is specifically not too good. It’s suggested that you do stay away from that; of course, it’s your own trip, so, be my guest. But, please be advised that there is a warning on that one.”

—Lighting director Chip Monck’s announcement at Woodstock, August, 1969.

● Chaser: Chicago Tells Lollapalooza Attendees to ‘Test Your Drugs’ for Fentanyl.

—Mary Chastain, Legal Insurrection, yesterday.