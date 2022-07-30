«
July 30, 2022

MARVIN KALB WRITES THAT THE PRESS CORPS HAS FAILED PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN, DEPICTING HIM AS A DODDERING OLD MAN.

Buried lede: Marvin Kalb, at age 92, is still alive. (And still serving as a Democratic Party operative with a byline.)

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 8:45 am
