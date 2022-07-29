July 29, 2022

FINALLY, A PRODUCTIVE CONVERSATION WITH A DEMOCRAT: Friendly Persuasion. Harry Stein, the witty conservative political writer and novelist, abandoned the Democratic party’s ideas and candidates long ago, but by remaining a registered Democrat in New York State, he gets to enjoy conversations with the party’s get-out-the-vote activists who call him at election time.

They’re always upbeat at first because, hey, we’re on the same team. “Hi, Harry, just calling to remind you to be sure to vote Tuesday for [insert Nancy Pelosi– or Charles Schumer–lite local pol].”

“Uh, sorry, but I don’t think I can.”

Instantly, there’s confusion on the other end, and with deep regret I explain myself: the candidate they’re pushing is simply not up to my hyper-progressive standards. It might be that he/she/they has not expressed him/her/themself with sufficient zeal in support of teaching critical race theory to kindergarteners. Or in support of trans athletes. Or of the green agenda. Or maybe I’m disturbed to have learned that the candidate eats meat. Or maybe I’ve heard that the candidate’s former spouse was in the military. Or—the one I’ve used most—the candidate is a man or straight and refused to step aside for a woman or gay in the primary.

Here’s the thing: the Democratic activist never objects. Because the vital element of the whole business is that my attack comes from the left, and I hold the moral high ground. The caller may halfheartedly go through the motions, but we both understand that no obligatory reading of talking points about guns, voter suppression, or even abortion can change the fact that I am the better person. If anything, it is the caller whose faith in the Democratic candidate has been shaken.