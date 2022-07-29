«
July 29, 2022

JIM TREACHER: Dems Suddenly Oppose Illegal Immigration. “Washington mayor requests troops to aid with migrant arrivals from Texas and Arizona…So much for ‘Give me your tired, your poor,’ etc. But look on the bright side, DC residents:”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 4:30 pm
