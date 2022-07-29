July 29, 2022

ROLE REVERSAL: Some Americans Are Moving to Mexico; Mexicans Are Angry. “One of the new stories sweeping the interwebs is the tale of Californians fleeing the land of plenty and moving to Mexico because California has become too expensive. They are buying cheaper homes down south and working electronically. The homes are cheaper, the taxes are much lower, and their U.S. dollar goes much farther down there, according to Hot Air. But some Mexicans are not very happy about their new American neighbors moving into their Mexican neighborhoods. One reason is that these American transplants are driving up the values of their property and pricing Mexicans out of their homes.”