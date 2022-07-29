July 29, 2022

SORE LOSER! Rep. Linda Sanchez flips the bird to GOP bench during Congressional Baseball Game:

Pelosi lives in her own bubble. Rep. Steve Scalise doesn’t have that privilege. He was nearly killed about five years ago when a Bernie bro progressive madman began shooting Republicans as they practiced for the game. Fortunately, thanks to the quick response to some fellow Republicans saving him from bleeding out on the field, he survived. He came back to play in the game the next year and each year since.

Since Rep. Sanchez proved to be a sore loser during a friendly game of baseball that raises money for charity, imagine what her reaction is going to be in November as she watches election results come in. She should be ashamed of herself. She’s a progressive, though, and we know they ruin everything.