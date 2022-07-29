July 29, 2022

COLORADO: Denver’s progressive prosecutor accused of ‘systemic discrimination.’

Denver’s top prosecutor Beth McCann has survived numerous scandals since she was first elected in 2016.

McCann is notorious for her refusal to prosecute the 9News security guard who shot and killed Lee Keltner during a 2020 conservative political rally.

Then there was the time she blocked efforts by police to pursue prosecution of Denver School Board member Tay Anderson following the school board’s own investigation of harassment complaints..

She also refused to investigate claims of sexual misconduct in the state Senate.

And who can forget her husband’s issues with fire, including one that got out of control and forced an evacuation near Kremmling. He was never prosecuted.

Plus her suspect connection to George Soros.