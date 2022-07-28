July 28, 2022

GOVERNOR ABBOTT BLASTS MAYOR BOWSER FOR WHINING ABOUT ILLEGAL ALIEN ‘CRISIS’ COMING TO D.C. FROM TEXAS:

“With pledges from Texas and Arizona to continue these abhorrent* operations indefinitely, the situation is dire, and we consider this a humanitarian crisis — one that could overwhelm our social support network without immediate and sustained federal intervention,” Bowser wrote in requesting help from the National Guard.

“We’ve had a number of discussions,” she said. “We’ve facilitated FEMA’s involvement with a million dollar grant that has now been increased to work with a lead nonprofit agency. We’ve facilitated using those grant funds to set up respite center in a neighboring jurisdiction and I’ve also asked the Secretary of the Army to deploy the D.C. National Guard to help lead that effort.”

Abbott responded on Twitter, writing: “D.C. is experiencing a fraction of the disastrous impact the border crisis has caused Texas.”

“Mayor Bowser should stop attacking Texas for securing the border & demand Joe Biden do his job,” Abbott added.