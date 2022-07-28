July 28, 2022

OLD AND BUSTED: Ernie Pyle reporting from the front lines of the war.

The New Hotness? Annie Leibovitz shooting glamorous cover stories of the war! In Case You Weren’t Convinced Volodymyr Zelensky Is Serious, Vogue Is Here To Tell You. “I don’t blame the Zelenskys for wanting to draw attention to their struggle. I do blame them for trying to guilt the West into escalating it. And after seeing the Vogue cover story, I blame them for thinking their veneration in the minds of Americans is so sacrosanct that sitting under hair and makeup artists for an almost comically dramatic photoshoot would not make anyone question their sincerity.”

I wonder if Zelensky knew of Leibovitz’s cursed streak? Flashback: The New Bad-Luck Curse in Politics: Jim Geraghty rounds up the names of four (insert “infamous” or “superstar” here, depending upon your worldview) leftists, including Robert “Beto” O’Rourke, who have undergone a dramatic reversal of fortune in recent days, who have all been lovingly photographed for Vogue or Vanity Fair by Annie Leibovitz, and confirms Iowahawk’s observation: “Whom the gods would destroy they first make pose for Annie Leibovitz.”