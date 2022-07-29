July 29, 2022

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: ‘Play with fire and you will get burned’: China’s Xi’s fierce warning to Biden on Taiwan in two-hour call as tensions reach boiling point and White House braces for potential military response to Nancy Pelosi’s trip.
