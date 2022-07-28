«
»

July 28, 2022

CHRISTOPHER RUFO: In Portland, the Sexual Revolution Starts in Kindergarten. The city’s public schools teach K-5 students to subvert the sexuality of “white colonizers” and begin exploring “the infinite gender spectrum.”

Posted by John Tierney at 2:04 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.