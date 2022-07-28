July 28, 2022
CHRISTOPHER RUFO: In Portland, the Sexual Revolution Starts in Kindergarten. The city’s public schools teach K-5 students to subvert the sexuality of “white colonizers” and begin exploring “the infinite gender spectrum.”
